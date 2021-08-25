Court remands man for attempting to rob POS operator

An Ikeja Magistrates’ in Lagos on Wednesday ordered a 26-year-old unemployed man, Daniel Christopher, who allegedly attempted to rob a Point of Sales (POS) operator, be remanded in correctional centre.

The police charged Christopher who resides in Lekki, Lagos State, with attempted robbery.

Magistrate O.O. Raji, who did not Christopher’ plea, ordered he be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Raji directed the police to return the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for DPP’ advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Mojirade Edeme told the Christopher committed the on Aug. 3 at Epe, Lagos State.

She said Christoph, armed with a toy gun, attempted to rob Mrs Bimpe Wehimo of money.

The prosecution said Christopher, entered the complainant’ shop  and said he wanted to withdraw N100,000 but he brought out a toy gun and threatened  to shoot the complaint if she refused to surrender money to him.

Edeme said the contravened the provisions of Section 298(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

