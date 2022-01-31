Court remands man for attempting to kill father

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday, ordere that 23-year-man, Usman Omidinran, be remanded in a correctional facility for attempting to kill his father.The police charged Omidinran, who resides in Igangan, Oyo State with attempted murder.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa – Babalola, who did not take the plea of Omidinranfor lack of jurisdiction.

Giwa-Babalola ordered that he should be remanded in the Nigeria Correction Service in Abolongo, Oyo, pending legal advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).She adjourned the matter until March 15, for mention.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olufemi Omilana told the court that on Jan. 24, at about 6. 30pm the suspect attempted to kill his 65-year old father , Jimoh.Omilana alleged that the suspect stabbed his father with a knife in his abdomen and on his left hand for refusing to give him money.He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 320 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)

