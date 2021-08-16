Court remands man for allegedly stealing phone worth N24,000

August 16, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A 25-year- man, Akorede Razaq was Monday remanded in a correctional centre a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iseyin, State, for allegedly a cell telephone valued N24,000.

Razaq, whose address was not provided, is being tried for .

The , Maroof Mudashiru, urged the defendant to a legal representation before the next adjourned date.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 18 for hearing.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Shedrack Shuaibu, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the sometime in July at Odo-Omu area of Iseyin.

Shuaibu said that the was contrary to Sections 390 (9) and 383 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of State, 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,