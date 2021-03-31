A Sharia Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday remanded a20-year-old man, Sani Bala in the correctional centre for allegedly stealing N4,000 from one Akilu Abdullahi.

The Judge, Dr Bello Khalid gave the order after Bala pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.

Khalid adjourned the matter until April 26.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Abdul Wada told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences on March 25 at Medile Quarters, Kano.

Wada said that on that date, about 5:30p.m., the defendant, who also lives at Medile Quarters, trespassed into the home of Abdullahi and allegedly stole N4,000.

The prosecutor told the court that Bala also felt Abdullahi’s his wife’s body during the act.

Wada said the offences contravened Section 424, 133, 286 of the Sharia Law. (NAN)

