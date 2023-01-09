Court remands man for allegedly stealing handset

By Bosede Olufunmi

A Kano Sharia Court in Fagge on Monday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Faruk Ibrahim, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing a handset worth N27, 000.

The Judge, Ismai’l Muhammad-Ahmed, adjourned the matter until Jan.23 for mention.

The police had earlier charged the defendant, who resides in Mariri Quarters, Kano, with theft.

Ibrahim had also pleaded not guilty to the one count charge.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 6 at Mariri Quarters, Kano.

He alleged that on the same date at 10:40 p.m., the defendant trespassed into Musa Muntari’s shop and stole his handset.

He said that the offence contravened Section 133 of the Kano State Sharia Law. (NAN)