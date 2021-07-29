Court remands man for allegedly stealing 8 copies of The Holy Qur’an

A Sharia Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday, ordered that a 22-year-old man, Halifa Abdullahi, who pleaded guilty to stealing eight copies of The Holy Qur’an be remanded correctional centre.

The Judge, Dr Bello Khalid gave the after Abdullahi pleaded guilty to  criminal trespass and theft.

Khalid adjourned the matter until Aug.16 sentencing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada, told the court that Abdullahi  committed the offence on July 26 at Tudun Maliki in Kumbotso local area, Kano.

Wada said that at about 9.45p.m., Abdullahi, who also lives in Madaki , trespassed into the mosque and stole eight copies of The Holy Qur’an.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 212 and 133 of the Sharia .()

