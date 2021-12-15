Court remands man for allegedly stealing 6 caps, bottle of perfume

A Kano Sharia Court sitting in Fagge, on Wednesday, ordered that a 20-year-old man, Aminu Bashir, who pleaded guilty to stealing six caps, a bottle of perfume and clothes be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Bashir, who lives in Sharada NNDC Quarters Kano, with criminal trespass and theft.

The Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, remanded Bashir pending sentencing.

Khalid adjourned the matter until Jan.12.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 9 in Sani Mainage Quarters, Kano.

Wada said that at about 7.10 p.m, the defendant criminally trespassed into the house of Zulyadini Muhammad and stole clothes, six caps and a bottle of perfume worth N96,000.

He said the stolen items were recovered from the defendants.

The offence, he said , contravened the provisions of sections 213, 133 and 201 of the Kano State Sharia Law.(NAN)

