Court remands man for allegedly stealing 15 bales of fabric

A Shari’a Court in Kano on Friday ordered that a 35-year-old man, Usman Adamu-Abdullahi be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing 15 bales of fabric and brocade worth N660,000.

The police charged Adamu-Abdullahi, who lives in Hotoro Quarters in Kano, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Ismai’l Muhammed-Ahmed, adjourned the matter until July 4 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada told the court that the complainant Mahmud Hafiz, of Naibawa Quarters, reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station, Kano, on Wednesday.

Wada said that the complainant entrusted 15 bales of fabric and brocade worth N4.9million to the defendant to sale and remit the money to him.

He noted that Hafiz, the complainant, discovered that after selling the materials, the defendant converted N660,000 to his personal use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 202 and 206 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

