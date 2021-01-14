Court remands man for allegedly sodomising 15-year-old boy

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Dutse on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Sulaiman Adamu, who allegedly sodomised a 15-year-old boy, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Akilu Isma’il, who ordered that Adamu be remanded in Gumel Correctional Centre, adjourned the case until Feb. 17, for further mention.