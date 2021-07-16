Court remands man for allegedly sodomising 13-year-old boy

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday ordered that a 21-year-old man, Tunde Adeniyi, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old boy.

The police charged Adeniyi two counts unnatural offence and assault.

Magistrate O.A. Ajibade, who did not take Adeniyi’ plea, ordered that he should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Kirikiri, Lagos, the legal advice.

Ajibade ordered the police to send the file to the Director Public Prosecutions  for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the Aug. 9.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Adeniyi, who lives in Oshodi, Lagos, the offence on May 10.

She said the defendant sexually assaulted the victim.

Ajayi said the reported at the Oshodi Police , Lagos, the victim’ older brother.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions sections 137 and 261 the Criminal Law Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

