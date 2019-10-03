Court remands man for allegedly sodomising 12-year-old neighbour’s son

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Thursday ordered that a 29-year-old man, Aliyu Abubakar, who allegedly sodomised a 12-year-old neighbour’s son, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

Abubakar, who lives in Dawakin Kudu Local government Area of Kano, is charged with one count charge of unnatural offence, contrary to Section 284 of the penal code.

Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, who did not take the plea of Abubakar, ordered the police to send the case file to the Kano Director of Public Prosecutions.

Jibril adjourned the matter until Oct. 10, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that the complainant, Musa Sani, of the same address reported the matter at the Shahuci Police Division Kano, on Sept.5.

Lale alleged that Abubakar, deceived and lured the complainant’s 12-year-old son into his living room situated at Dawakin Kudu and sodomised him. (NAN)