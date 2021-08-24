Court remands man for allegedly robbing passengers

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 31-year-old man, English Dennis, who allegedly robbed some passengers of their belongings, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

The police charged Dennis, who resides in Halleluyah Quarters, Ibafo , Ogun State with conspiracy, robbery and unlawful possession of firearms .

Chief Magistrate Folasade Hughes, who did take Dennis’ plea, ordered that he be remanded until Sept. 15.

Hughes ordered the police return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Oluwasegun Oke told the court that the offence was committed on June 23 at Third Mainland bridge .

Oke alleged that Dennis and one other still at large, robbed some passengers of their belongings at gun point.

The prosecutor further alleged that Dennis and his accomplice, who posed as passengers in a commercial vehicle, robbed four others of their mobile phones and money.

The prosecutor told the court that members of a police patrol team arrived at the scene and arrested Denni while his accomplice escaped.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 296, 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...