Court remands man for allegedly robbing passengers

August 24, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News



 An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ on Tuesday ordered that a 31-year-old man, English Dennis, who allegedly robbed some passengers of their belongings, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

The police Dennis, who resides in Halleluyah Quarters, Ibafo , Ogun State conspiracy, robbery and possession of firearms .

Chief Magistrate Folasade Hughes, who did  take Dennis’ plea, ordered that he be remanded until Sept. 15.

Hughes ordered the police  return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) legal advice.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Oluwasegun Oke told the that the offence committed on June 23 at Third Mainland bridge .

Oke alleged that Dennis and one other still at large,  robbed some passengers of their belongings at gun point.

The prosecutor further  alleged that Dennis and his accomplice, who posed as passengers in a commercial vehicle, robbed four of their mobile phones and money.

The prosecutor told  the that  of a police patrol team arrived at the scene and arrested Denni while his accomplice escaped.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 296, 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(NAN)

