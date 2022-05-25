Court remands man for allegedly raping married woman

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded a 41- year old Mosunmola Azeez, at Agodi Correctional facility for allegedly raping a married woman.The defendant, whose address was not given, is being tried on one count charge of rape.

The Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa – Babalola, who did not take the plea of the accused persons for lack of jurisdiction, ordered his remand at Agodi Correctional facility.She, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Aug. 1, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Olufemi Omilana, told the court that the defendant on April 30, at about 2:00 p.m. allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 30-year old woman..Omilana told the court that the man allegedly raped his victim at Budo Iseyin camp, via Saki town.He said the offence contravened Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)

