Court remands man for allegedly raping 19-year-old woman

October 7, 2021



An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court Thursday, ordered that a 25-year-old man, Alabi Wale, should be remanded in a centre allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman.

The police charged Wale, whose address was not provided, with rape.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mojisola Salau, did not take the plea of Wale.

She directed the police to the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) legal advice.

Salau adjourned the matter case Oct. 25 mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Sodiq Adeniyi told the court that Wale committed the offence Sept.28 in Ikere-Ekiti.

Adeniyi told  the court that Wale and the victim lived in the same neighbourhood.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 2(2) of Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the centre legal advice from the office of the DPP.( NAN)

