Court remands man for allegedly making suspicious plans to commit felony

A Karu Grade 1 Area Court on ordered the remand of an , Lokdat John for allegedly making suspicious plans with intent to commit felony.

The judge, Isa Anas ordered John be remanded Oct. 14, after failing to meet his bail bond of N300,000.

The defendant, who had no fixed address, is standing trial bordering on Assembly for the purpose of committing brigandage.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

The prosecutor, Olarewaju Osho told the court the defendant was arrested on Aug. 16.

He said the defendant was found among others at large conducting and making suspicious plans with intent to commit felony.

According to him, the offence contravened section 307 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

