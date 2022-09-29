Court remands man for allegedly killing 2 policemen

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 34-year-old man, Msughter Orfega, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly killing two policemen.

Orfega who lives at Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of Benue is charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, culpable homicide and act of terrorism.

The Magistrate, Mr Vincent Kor, did not take the plea of Orfega for lack of jurisdiction.

Kor adjourned the matter until Nov. 1 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was received at the State CID, Makurdi, from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Daudu, on June 28, 2022 via a letter.

Ato said the letter stated that one Insp. Luka John of the of the Benue Command, who is attached to Yelwata location in Guma, reported the case at the Daudu Police Station, Guma on June 23, 2022.

John alleged that on June 23, 2022 while on Stop-and- Search duty with his colleagues at Ikyogen, Yelwata, armed hoodlums in their numbers attacked them.

The informant stated that the armed hoodlums shot and killed Insp. Christopher Eigege and Sgt. Sunday Idoko and carted away their service rifles.

He stated that he narrowly escaped being killed too.

Ato said Orfega, who is a member of the gang, was arrested during police investigation for committing the crime while others were still at large.

The offences, Ato said, contravened the provisions of Sections 6(b)(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004, 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004 and 4(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Laws of Benue, 2017. (NAN)

