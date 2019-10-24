Court remands man for allegedly kidnapping, raping 2 teenagers

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 27-year-old man Yusuf Yahaya, who allegedly kidnapped and raped two teenagers, be remanded in a correctional facility pending legal advice.

Magistrate Lukman Sidi, did not take the plea of Yahaya, on grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Sidi, ordered the police to forward the case file to the Department of Public Prosecution(DPP) for advice.

He adjourned the matter until Nov. 12 for hearing.

The police charged Yahaya, who resides in Shanene Local Government Area of Kano State with criminal conspiracy, rape and kidnapping, contrary to Sections 59, 246 and 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the complainant, Abdullahi Mohammed, who lives in Kauru Local Government Area, reported the matter at the police station on Sept. 30.

According to Leo, at about 11 p.m., the defendant and two others now at large invaded his house and kidnapped two female members of his family to an unknown destination.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant and his accomplices were said to have reached out to the complainant demanding a ransom of N2 million before the hostages were released.

He added that during investigation, the victims recognised the defendant and confessed that the defendants and his cohorts had canal knowledge of them while being held.

Leo further said that when the police raided the kidnappers hideout, the defendant was arrested while his accomplices ran away.(NAN)

