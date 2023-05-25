Court remands man for allegedly impersonating KEDC staff

By Patience Yakubu

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of Salisu Abubakar, in a correctional Centre for allegedly impersonating a staff of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC).

Abubakar is facing trial on one count charge of impersonation.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, ordered that the defendant be remanded pending hearing of his bail application.

He adjourned the case until June 18 for hearing

The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that one Ibrahim Usman, a staff member of KEDC caught the defendant and handed him over to the police on May 20 at Ali Akilu Road Kaduna.

According to Leo, Abubakar was caught parading himself as a staff member of KEDC and defrauding unsuspecting persons.

He said the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

Following the defendant’s plea of not guilty, the prosecutor urged the court for a trial date and asked for the remand the defendant till the determination of the charge.

The defendant’s counsel, Barau Hassan, however, objected to the request of the prosecution counsel, urging the court to grant the defendant bail. (NAN)