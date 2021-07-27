Court remands man for allegedly ”hypnotising”, defiling minor

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered that a 35-year-old man, Dauda Salami, who allegedly cast a spell and defiled a 12-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Salami with two counts of defilement and unlawful detainment

Magistrate P.E. Nwaka, who did not take the plea of Salami ordered that he should be remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

Nwaka ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, SP Nurudeen Thomas told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 7 at Bariga area of Lagos.

Thomas said that Salami used a ”ring” to hypnotise the girl and defiled her.

He also said that Salami detained the girl and demanded that a ransom be paid into his account before releasing her.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions sections 137 and 271(3)of the Criminal Law of Lagos State. (NAN)

