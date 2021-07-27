Court remands man for allegedly ”hypnotising”, defiling minor

July 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered that a 35-year-old man, Dauda Salami, who allegedly cast a spell and defiled a 12-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

police Salami with two counts defilement and unlawful detainment

P.E. Nwaka, who did not take plea Salami ordered that he should be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

Nwaka ordered that file should be sent Director Public Prosecutions for advice.

He adjourned the until Aug. 31 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, SP Nurudeen Thomas told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 7 Bariga area of Lagos.

Thomas said that Salami used a ” hypnotise the girl and defiled her.

He also said that Salami detained the girl and demanded that a ransom be paid into his before releasing her.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions sections 137 and 271(3)of the Criminal Law of Lagos State. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,