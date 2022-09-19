Court remands man for allegedly defrauding friend

By Ugochi Ugochukwu

A Dei-Dei Area Court, Abuja, on Monday ordered that a man, Nathaniel Utit who pleaded guilty to defrauding his friend of N360,000 be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Utit, who resides in metro City Estate Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The judge, Sulyman Ola ordered that Utit be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Suleja, until Nov 29, after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Nwakoto Pater of Bolingo Hostel and Towers Abuja, reported the matter at the Police Area Command, Gwarinpa.

Ogada said that sometime in March 2020 the defendant told the complainant that he was a civil servant and that he could secure a job for his younger sister.

He alleged that the defendant fraudulent collected N360,000 from the complainant to facilitate the job in Ministry of Interior.

The prosecutor told the court that after receiving the money, Utit converted the money to his personal use and absconded.

Ogada further state that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

