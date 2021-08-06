Court remands man for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting at Family Court, Ibadan, has ordered that Olusola Feranmi, 20 be remanded correctional centre for defiling his neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter.The police charged Feranmi with defilement. Magistrate  S.H. Adebisi,  did not take the plea of Feranmi for lack of jurisdiction, ordered that he should be remanded at Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.Adebisi ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Aug. 30 for DPP advice.Earlier, the Police , Insp Gbemisola Adedeji told the court that Feranmi the offence on July 18, at about 8a.m.Adedeji told the court that Feranmi lured the victim, the daughter of  his neighbour to his room and defiled her.The said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right Law 2006. (NAN)

