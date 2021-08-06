Court remands man for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Family Court, Ibadan, has ordered that Olusola Feranmi, 20 be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter.The police charged Feranmi with defilement.Chief Magistrate S.H. Adebisi, who did not take the plea of Feranmi for lack of jurisdiction, ordered that he should be remanded at Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.Adebisi ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Aug. 30 for DPP advice.Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji told the court that Feranmi committed the offence on July 18, at about 8a.m.Adedeji told the court that Feranmi lured the victim, who is the daughter of his neighbour to his room and defiled her.The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right Law 2006. (NAN)

