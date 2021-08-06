Court remands man for allegedly defiling mentally challenged minor

 A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting on Friday, ordered that a 46--old man, Mohammed Sani, who allegedly defiled a a 15--old mentally challenged girl be remanded in a .

The Sani, who resides in Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano with defilement, contrary to the provisions Section 283 the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, djourned the matter until Aug.28, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution , Asma’u Ado, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 11, at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano.

She said that at about 11 a.m, the defendant  lured the girl who mentally ill into his room and defiled her.

Sani pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

