Court remands man for allegedly defiling mentally challenged minor

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting on Friday, ordered that a 46-year-old man, Mohammed Sani, who allegedly defiled a a 15-year-old mentally challenged girl be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Sani, who resides in Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano with defilement, contrary to the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, djourned the matter until Aug.28, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Asma’u Ado, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 11, at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano.

She said that at about 11 a.m, the defendant lured the girl who is mentally ill into his room and defiled her.

Sani pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

