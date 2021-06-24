Court remands man for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 56-year-old man, Abiodun Abdulahi, be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter.

police charged Abdulahi, who resides in Ilado Badagry, , with defilement.

M.O. Tanimola, gave order, following a motion moved by , ASP Victor Eruada, that matter be referred to Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a legal dvice.

The , who did not the plea Abdullahi, also directed the to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice.

She adjourned the until July 27 .

Earlier, Eruada said that Abdullahi the offence on May 31 at his residence

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions Section 137 the Criminal Laws 2015 which stipulates life imprisonment on conviction. (NAN)

