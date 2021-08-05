Court remands man for allegedly defiling 8-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded a 34-year-old trader, Yinusa Abdullahi, who allegedly defiled an eight-year-old girl.

Magistrate O.A Layinka, who did not take Abdullahi’ s plea, ordered that should be remanded in Kirikri Centre.

Layinka, however, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for DPP advice.

Abdullahi, who resides at Bariga, Lagos State, is defilement.

The Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court Abdullahi  committed the offence in March at his residence.

said that Abdullahi lured the minor into his room and defiled her.

The offence, said, contravened the of Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.(NAN)

