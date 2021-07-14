Court remands man for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

July 14, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



 A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, Wednesday ordered  that a 21-year-old , Jeremiah Aniede, be remanded in a for  allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The police charged Aniede with two counts of defilement and assault.

Magistrate O.A Ajibade, who did not take the plea of Aniede, ordered that he should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Kirikiri, Lagos, pending advice.

Ajibade ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 26.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Aniede, who lives in Oyingbo, Lagos, committed the offence May 26.

Ajayi said that the case was reported the Apapa Police Station, Lagos by the victim.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,