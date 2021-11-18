Court remands man for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

November 18, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in State, on Thursday ordered the remand of a 30-year-old man, Saheed Safuraini, in a correctional centre defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The police arraigned Safuraini, whose address was not given, on a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The Police prosecutor, ASP. Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 29 at Idi Aba Street, Epe Lagos.

“The defendant allegedly assaulted the young girl indecently by forcefully having intercourse with her.

“He also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by assaulting the 14 -year-old girl.

“The parents of the girl reported the case at the Epe police division for prosecution,’’ he said.

Ajayi urged the court the remand the defendant in a correctional centre for at least 30 days.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Sections 137 and 168 of the Criminal Law of State 2015.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Safuraini`s plea was not taken, but the Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A Ajibade ordered that the case file be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution, for legal advice.

Ajibade ajourned the case till Dec.9, for hearing. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,