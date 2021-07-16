Court remands man for allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday ordered that a 35-year-old man, Kingsley Emmanuel, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The police charged Emmanuel with a count charge of defilement.

Magistrate O.A Ajibade, who did not take the plea of Emmanuel, ordered that he should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Kirikiri, Lagos, pending legal advice.

Ajibade ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug.9

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi told the court that Emmanuel, who lives in Ipaye-Iba,Lagos, committed the offence on Dec. 27, 2020.

She said Emmanuel sexually assaulted the victim.

Ajayi said that the case was reported at the Ijaye Police Station, Lagos by the victims mother.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

