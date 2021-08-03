Court remands man for allegedly defiling 11-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 20-year-old unemployed man, Oriyomi Sanni, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-old girl.

Magistrate Mrs O.A Layinka, who did not take Sanni’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Layinka, however, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for DPP advice.

Sanni, who resides at Ikorodu, Lagos State, is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Sanni committed the offence on June 21.

Ihiehie said that the defendant had canal knowledge of the girl in an uncompleted building.

‘”The defendant was caught having sexual intercourse with the girl inside an uncompleted building.

“Members of the community handed him over to the police,” Ihiehie said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisoment for defilement. (NAN)

