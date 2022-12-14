Court remands man for allegedly causing nephew’s death

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded a 38-year-old man, Olalekan Rasaq, in a correction centre for allegedly causing his nephew’s death.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa -Babalola, who did not take plea of the suspect due to lack of jurisdiction ordered ghat he should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.

Babalola said the remand is pending the outcome of legal advice on the case file from the Ministry of Justice.

She adjourned the matter until Feb. 16 for mention.

The Police had charged Rasaq a resident of Aba area, Harmony Quarters, Akobo Ojurin, Ibadan with a one-count of murder.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olufemi Omilana told the court that Rasaq on Nov. 27, at his resident allegedly caused the death of his eight-year-old nephew by dragging him on the floor

Omilana said the deceased was physically challenged and staying with Rasaq, his uncle.

He said the offence is punishable under the provisions of Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.(NAN)