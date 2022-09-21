Court remands man for allegedly biting off another’s outer ear

By Priscilla Osaje

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Masaka, Nasarawa, on Wednesday, ordered that a 46-year-old man, Lucky Adalaki, be remanded in Keffi correction centre for allegedly biting off the outer ear part of one Tunde Adedeji.

The police charged Adalaki with causing grievous hurt.

The Judge, Mr Yakubu Dangawa, held that even though the prosecutor did not object to the bail application by the defendant, the court will remand him, until Oct. 4.

Dangawa held that bail application by the defendant would considered by the next adjournment.

He ordered the defence counsel, Mr Ohi Ebenyakwu, to file a formal application to the court for bail.

He adjourned the matter until Oct.4 for hearing.

Earlier, Ebenyakwu, in an oral bail application cited sections 158, 161, 162 and 163 of the Criminal Justice Law.

He prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, stressing that reasonable surety would be provided and his client would not jump bail.

He added the the accused person was standing as a surety to the complainant in a State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Lafia for alleged fraud.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence of causing grievous hurt.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sierm Frank, told the court that the complainant reported the matter at the Masaka Police Station on Sept.10.

Frank alleged that the defendant accosted the complainant very close to his house, bit off his right outer ear and also inflicted bite marks on his lips and right thumb.

The prosecution counsel said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 247 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

