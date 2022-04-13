Court remands man for allegedly beating thief to death in Oyo

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered that a 29-year-old man, Aliu Oladeji, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly beating a thief to death.

The police charged Oladeji, who resides in Ayedaade area, with conspiracy and murder.Magistrate I. O. Osho, who did not take the plea of Oladeji for want in jurisdiction, ordered that he should be remand in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo Town, pending legal advice.She directed the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Osho adjourned the matter until July 4, for mention.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Foluke Adedosu told the court that Oladeji conspired with others in the area to commit the offence.

Adedosu said Oladeji on March 4, at about 2.30a.m, caused the death of one Sodiq when he beat him up.He said the offence is contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)

