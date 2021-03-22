Court remands man for allegedly assaulting woman in Kano

 A Sharia Court, sitting in Kano, on Monday remanded a 20--old man, Sani Mansir, in a Correctional Centre for alleged assault.

Mansir, who lives at Karkasara Quarters, Kano is facing charges for assaulting Hajara Sha’aibu by bruises on her face.

Mansir facing a -count charge of criminal force and assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Abdul Wada, told the court that Hajara Sha’aibu of Darmanawa Quarters, Kano, reported the matter at Filin Hockey Police Kano on 18.

Wada said that on the same date at about 8.00 p.m., the defendant criminally used force on the complainant by assaulting her and her body bruises.

According to him, the offence contravenes sections 165 and166 of the Sharia Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, remanded the defendant in a Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter until April 14, for summary trial. (NAN)

