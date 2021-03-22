A Sharia Court, sitting in Kano, on Monday remanded a 20-year-old man, Sani Mansir, in a Correctional Centre for alleged assault.

Mansir, who lives at Karkasara Quarters, Kano is is facing charges for assaulting one Hajara Sha’aibu by causing bruises on her face.

Mansir is facing a two-count charge of criminal force and assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Abdul Wada, told the court that one Hajara Sha’aibu of Darmanawa Quarters, Kano, reported the matter at Filin Hockey Police Division Kano on March 18.

Wada said that on the same date at about 8.00 p.m., the defendant criminally used force on the complainant by assaulting her and causing her body bruises.

According to him, the offence contravenes sections 165 and166 of the Sharia Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, remanded the defendant in a Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter until April 14, for summary trial. (NAN)

