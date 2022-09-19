Court remands man for allegedly absconding with employer’s motorcycle

By Ugochi Ugochukwu

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court Abuja, on Monday ordered that a 40-year-old man, Kabiru Abdullahi, be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service in Suleja for allegedly absconding his employer’s motorcycle and tricycle

The police charged Abdullahi, who resides in Dei-Dei, Abuja with criminal breach of trust and cheating

Abdullahi pleaded not guilty to the offence

The Judge, Sulyman Ola, adjourned the case until Nov. 29, for hearing

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that on Sept.15 the complainant Hawu Yakubu of API way Dei-Dei Abuja, reported the matter at Dei-Dei Police Station.

Ogada said that on May 24 the complainant gave the defendant her tricycle for commercial purpose and to be remitting N 12, 000 weekly but he only paid N 7,000.

He told the court that the defendant also collected the complainant’s motorcycle for hire Purchase to pay N 200,000 but he only paid N 18,000 and criminally absconded.

He said that the defendant claim that one Abubakar Usman now at large dishonestly made away with the tricycle to unknown destination.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement that he sold the motorcycle in Katsina State without the consent of the complainant.

Ogada said all efforts made to recover the tricycle and motorcycle proved abortive and the offence contravened Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

