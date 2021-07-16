Court remands man for alleged robbery

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on remanded a 38-year-old man, Kolawole Raji, in Kirikiri Centre allegedly robbing at gunpoint.
The Chief , Mrs O. A. Adelaja, who did take the defendant’s plea, ordered that the casefile should be forwarded to the state’s Director of Prosecutions advice.


Adelaja adjourned the case until Aug.18 .
The defendant, an unemployed man, who resides at 10, Magbon Alade ., Lekki, is being tried for conspiracy and .


The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the defendant committed the offences between Jan. 16 and June 8, 2021 in Lekki area of Lagos State.

Akeem said that the got information about the robbery and stormed the scene but the suspects escaped.


He alleged that Raji was, however, arrested at a hideout in Lekki.
The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

