Court remands man for alleged robbery

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 38-year-old man, Kolawole Raji, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly robbing at gunpoint.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Adelaja, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that the casefile should be forwarded to the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.



Adelaja adjourned the case until Aug.18 for hearing.

The defendant, an unemployed man, who resides at 10, Magbon Alade St., Lekki, is being tried for conspiracy and armed robbery.



The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the defendant committed the offences between Jan. 16 and June 8, 2021 in Lekki area of Lagos State.



Akeem said that the police got information about the robbery and stormed the scene but the suspects escaped.



He alleged that Raji was, however, arrested at a hideout in Lekki.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

