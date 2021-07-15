Court remands man for alleged possession of human skull

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Thursday remanded a 38-year-old man, Semiu Oyewo, for alleged possession of a human skull.

The Magistrate, Mr Olusola Aluko, who refused the oral bail application of the defendant, ordered the Defence Counsel, Mr Leke Dada, to come with a written application for consideration.



Aluko ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Ile-Ife Correctional Service pending hearing of his bail application.

He adjourned the case until July 29, for mention

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of possession of human skull and indecent interference with dead human body.



He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 7, at 8.00 a.m. at Ife/Ibadan Road, Ile-Ife.



Adebayo said that the defendant unlawfully had in his possession a human skull, which he had the intention of using for money rituals.



He said that the defendant unlawfully tampered with a dead human body.

Adebayo said the offence contravened Sections 242(1)(b) and 329 A, of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.(NAN)

