Court remands man for alleged murder

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, remanded a 30-year-old man, Enoma Osayuki in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged murder of one Nnamdi Sunday.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.S Odusanya, who did not take Osayuki’s plea, also ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Odusanya adjourned the case until July 29 for mention.

The defendant, who resides in Akala area of Idi-Oro, Mushin, Lagos, is being tried for murder.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on March 13 in Apapa area of Lagos.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant unlawfully killed one Sunday, who was 40–year-old, and hid his body.

He said the wife of the deceased reported the missing of her husband to the police after waiting in vain for him to return home.

He said Sunday left for work but did not return home and his wife had tried his phone number several times but it had been switched off.

He said during police investigation, the body of the victim was found, but his phone was missing.

“When the phone number was tracked, it was traced to the defendant, which led to his arrest,”the prosecutor said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section attracts death penalty, if found guilty. (NAN)

