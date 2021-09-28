Court remands man for alleged misappropriation of N315,000

A Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Kano, on Tuesday remanded a 27-year-old man, Sabiu Hamisu, in correctional centre for alleged misappropriation of motorcycle, worth N315,000.

Hamisu, who lives at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano, is facing a two-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and misappropriation.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Umar Tahir, told the court that one Bashir Rabiu of Unguwar Dabai Quarters, Kano, reported the matter at Rijiyar Zaki Police Division on Sept. 17.

Tahir said that on Sept. 8, at about 9:30 a.m the complainant entrusted the defendant with his Motorcycle, Liffan, valued N315, 000 for O-Pay business.

“In the process, the defendant conspired with one Bala, now at large, took the motorcycle to an unknown destination, sold it and used the money for their own personal use”.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Magistrate, Musa Ibrahim-Umar, ordered the defendant remanded in a correctional centre, and adjourned the case to Oct. 12, for further mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...