Court remands man for alleged misappropriation of N315,000

September 28, 2021 Favour Lashem



 A Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Kano, Tuesday remanded a 27-year-old man, Sabiu Hamisu, in correctional for alleged misappropriation of motorcycle, worth N315,000.

Hamisu, who lives at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano, is facing a two-count charge bordering criminal conspiracy and misappropriation.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Umar Tahir, told the court that one Bashir Rabiu of Unguwar Dabai Quarters, Kano, reported the matter at Rijiyar Zaki Police Division Sept. 17.

Tahir said that Sept. 8, at about 9:30 a.m the complainant entrusted the defendant his Motorcycle, Liffan, valued N315, 000 for O-Pay business.

“In the process, the defendant conspired one Bala, at large, took the motorcycle to an unknown destination, sold and used the for their own personal use”.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Magistrate, Musa Ibrahim-Umar, ordered the defendant remanded in a centre, and adjourned the case to Oct. 12, for further mention. (NAN)

