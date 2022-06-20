Court remands man for alleged malicious damage, breach of peace

An Ilesa Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday, remanded one Adebayo Kayode, 33, over alleged malicious damage and breach of public peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp Kehinde Ojugbele, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 17, 2022, around 8pm at Isokun Roundabout Area, Ilesa.Ojugbele said that the defendant conspired with others, now at large, to commit misdemeanor to wit: malicious damage and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

He added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that may likely caused the breach of the peace by criminally and unlawfully destroying the poster and bill boards of the People Democratic Party (PDP) pasted and erected at Isokun Roundabout.According to him, the offence contravened sections 249(d) and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of: malicious damage and breach of peace.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Chidera Eze, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in most Liberal term, promising that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.The Magistrate, Mrs M. A. Awodele, refused the bail of the defendant, and ordered for his remand in Ilesa Nigerian Correctional centre, pending the consideration of his bail.Awodele adjourned the case until July 6, for mention. (NAN)

