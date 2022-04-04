Court remands man for alleged illegal possession of locally made pistol

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 25-year-old man, Wale Timileyin, in a correctional facility for alleged illegal possession of a locally made pistol.

The police charged the defendant, whose address was not given, with illegal possession of firearms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in Badagry Correctional Centre.

Adefioye directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecution(DPP) for advice.

He adjourned the case until May 26 for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuoimose, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 15, at about 10.30 p.m. at Shibiri Imude, Ojo area of Lagos State.

Okuoimose said that the police recovered a locally made pistol from the defendant during a search at his residence.

He said that the defendants could not give a satisfactory explanation about how he obtained the weapon.

The prosecutor said that the offence violated the provisions of Section 51 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

