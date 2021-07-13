Court remands man for alleged extortion

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 30-year-old man, Ikechukwu Sunday, for alleged extortion.

Sunday, who resides at Sabon Gari Quarters Kano, is standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and extortion.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.

The prosecution counsel, Mr A.S. Dandago, informed the court that one Muhammad Bello of Tarauni Quarters, Kano, reported the case at Sabon Gari Police Division, Kano, on June 20.

He said on the same date, at about 6:15 a.m., the defendant and two of his gang members, now at large, criminally conspired and attacked the complainant while he was inside a tricycle along Goal Coast Road Sabon Gari, Kano.

“The trio forcefully collected the complainant’s Tecno Spark 5, Infinix Hot 9 and the sum of N73,000 cash,” said Dandado.

He said the offence contravened sections 97 and 291 of the Penal Code.

The Presiding Judge, Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim, ordered the remand of the defendant in correctional centre.

Ibrahim adjourned the matter until July 27 for mention. (NAN)

