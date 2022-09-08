Court remands man for alleged defilement of teenager

By Ngozi Njoku

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded a 24-year-old man, Adewole Owoade, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, who refused to take the plea of the accused, ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 26 pending the receipt of the DPP’s advice.

The police arraigned Owoade, who resides in Ejigbo area of Lagos State, on a charge of sexual assault by fingering.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the accused committed the offence in July 2022 at Romeo and Juliet Bar, NNPC junction, Ejigbo, Lagos.

“The accused put his finger into the vagina of the girl and was caught in the act.

“The case was reported at the police station and he was arrested,” she said.

Ajayi said the offence committed violated Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 261 stipulates life imprisonment for anyone found guilty of sexual assault by penetration with any part of his body or anything else without the consent of the other. (NAN)

