Court remands man for alleged cultism, assault

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 38-year-old Samson Olufehinti for allegedly belonging to a cult.

The Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

He directed that the case file be sent to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

Adegun adjourned the case until July 20 for mention.



The defendant is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful assembly and assault.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on June 4 at 11.00 p.m. at Irawo Bus Stop, Ajegunle, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Emuerhi said the defendant belonged to and managed an unlawful society known as ‘Eiye’ Confraternity.



He said Olufehinti stabbed one Mr Kehinde Adeeko in his right leg with bottles over a disagreement between them.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 411, 2 (3) (a) (b) (d) (e) and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015. (NAN)

