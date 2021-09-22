Court remands man for alleged attempted robbery

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court  on Wednesday remanded a 23-year-old man, Gabriel Ohiane at Kirikiri for allegedly attempting to rob pedestrians.

police charged Ohiane, whose address not given, with attempted robbery and conspiracy.

Magistrate J.A Adegun gave order following a motion prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, that matter be referred to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

magistrate, who did not plea of suspect, directed prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP for advice.

He adjourned case till Oct. 21.

Earlier, Emuerhi, told the that defendant and one Habeeb, who now late, committed offence on July 10 at Festac Town, Lagos State.

He said that defendant attacked some pedestrians with intent to rob them of their valuables, but  apprehended by passers-by.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 299 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

