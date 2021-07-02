Court remands man for alleged attempted murder

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday remanded a 33-old-year-old man, Saheed Odusote, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged attempted murder.



The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the defendant’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.



She adjourned the case until Aug. 25, for DPP’s advice.

The defendant, who resides at Iju, Lagos State, is being tried for conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful group and attempted murder.



The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant and other persons still at large committed the offences in April at Iju-Ishaga, Lagos State.



Ogunleye said that the defendant, who belonged to an unlawful society known as ‘Eiye’ Confraternity, attempted to kill one Kazeem Oseni.



He said, “The defendant and others captured the victim, held him down and stabbed him all over his body with bottles and knives.



“The victim would have been stabbed to death if not for the timely intervention of the police.

“The defendant was arrested while others escaped.”



Ogunleye noted that the offences violated sections 42, 230 and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 42 attracts three years’ for belonging to an unlawful society while Section 230 stipulates life imprisonment for attempted murder. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...