Court remands man for alleged armed robbery

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 32-year-old man, Afolabi Dada, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly robbing a man of his motorcycle worth N230,000 at gun point.

The police charged Dada, whose residential address was not given with armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, did not take the plea of the suspect.

Adegun directed the prosecution counsel to send the case file to the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice, and adjourned the case until July 17.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the suspect, armed with locally made cut-to-size gun, robbed Mr Kolade Johnson.

Emuerhi said that the suspect committed the offence with others still at large on March 28, on Bishop Olakunle St. in Lagos.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 297(1) (2) (a) (b) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The sections stipulate 21 years imprisonment for armed robbery, if found guilty. (NAN)

