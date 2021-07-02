Court remands man for alleged armed robbery

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, ordered that remanded a 32-year-old man, Lawal Hassan, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged Hassan, who resides in Alagbado area of Lagos State, with causing grievous harm and armed robbery.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Hassan’s plea, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Aug. 26 for DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye told the court that Hassan committed the offence on May 24 at 10 p.m. at Alagbado, Lagos.

Ogunleye said that Hassan assaulted Mrs Tawa Salami and robbed her of a bag which contains cell phone worth N30,000 and N32,000 cash.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 246 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. .(NAN)

