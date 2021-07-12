Court remands man, 58, for allegedly defiling 17-year-old

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 58-year-old man, Mufutau Raheem, should be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old .

The police charged Raheem, who resides at No. 22, Bakare St., Isheri Olofin, Lagos State, with rape.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola, gave the order, following a motion moved by the Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a legal advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of Raheem, also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 12 .

Earlier, Eruada said that Raheem committed the offence sometime in Feb. at his residence

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 which stipulates life imprisonment on conviction. (NAN)

