Court remands man, 58, for allegedly defiling 17-year-old

July 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court ordered that a 58-year-old man, Mufutau Raheem, should be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for defiling a 17-year-old .

The police Raheem, who resides at No. 22, Bakare St., Isheri Olofin, Lagos State, with rape.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola, gave the order, following a motion moved the Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a legal advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of Raheem, also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 12 .

Earlier, Eruada said that Raheem committed the offence sometime in Feb. at his residence

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 which stipulates life imprisonment conviction. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,