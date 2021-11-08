Court remands man, 54, over alleged defilement of minor

November 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 54--old man, Ogunyemi Taiwo, at Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre over defilement of a minor.The defendant, whose address was provided, is being tried for rape.The police prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov.5, in Ado-Ekiti.Leramo that the defendant defiled a 13--old girl.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State 2012.The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).The plea of the defendant was, however, taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Titilayo Ola-Olorun, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the correctional centre, issuance of legal advice.She adjourned the case untill Dec. 9  for mention.(NAN)

Tags: , , , ,