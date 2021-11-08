Court remands man, 54, over alleged defilement of minor

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 54-year-old man, Ogunyemi Taiwo, at Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre over alleged defilement of a minor.The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged rape.The police prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov.5, in Ado-Ekiti.Leramo alleged that the defendant defiled a 13-year-old girl.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State 2012.The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Titilayo Ola-Olorun, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.She adjourned the case untill Dec. 9 for mention.(NAN)

