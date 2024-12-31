Court remands man, 52, over alleged murder of mum

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 52-year-old man, Ademilua Oni, in Ado-Ekiti correctional centre over alleged murder of his mother.

By Funmilayo Okunade

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adejare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec.15 at Iropora-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti.

Adejare said that the defendant murdered his 92-year-old mother, Comfort Oni.

He said that while the defendant went to steal, the deceased challenged him over the act, adding that in the process, he (defendant) pushed the deceased, after which she fell down and died.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending a legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The court did not, however, take the plea of the defendant.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 30, 2025 for mention. (NAN)