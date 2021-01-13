Court remands man, 50, for impregnating neighbour’s daughter

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan has ordered a 50-year-old man, Anthony Garba, to be remanded in a correctional centre after he admitted impregnating his neighbour’s daughter.

The presiding judge, Abdulaziz Ibrahim, however, adjourned the matter until Jan. 14 for summary trial of the accused person.

Garba is standing trial on charges of criminal charms, deceitfully inducing beliefs of lawful marriage and adultery following a direct complaint by the victim’s father, Elkana Nache.